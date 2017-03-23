45-year search for man who went AWOL ends in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) – Military investigators say they’ve found and identified a man 45 years after he deserted from the Air Force.

The decades long search for the man ended Tuesday morning at The Falls of Ocala community in Marion County.

The Air Force believes the man who lives there with his wife under the name William Michael Robertson is really Linley Lemburg.

Lemburg apparently enlisted in the Air Force, but left in 1972. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said his fake date of birth is a decade younger than reality.

“He then gave fingerprints to our latent print examiners and they compared those to the ones he gave when he enlisted in the Air Force and they did match,” said Lauren Lettelier of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.