Butler County man indicted in Dayton homicide case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Hamilton man was indicted Thursday in the 2016 shooting death of a woman found in her car in Dayton.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday that Brandon Charles Carr, 35, has been indicted for the shooting death of Brittany Russell.

Investigators say on February 10, 2016 the body of 29-year-old Brittany Russell, from Middletown, was found inside her car in an apartment parking lot in Dayton. She had been fatally shot.

READ MORE: Woman found dead in car, missing Middletown child found safe

Her infant daughter was also found inside the vehicle alive.

Thursday the Montgomery County Grand Jury has indicted the defendant on:

One count Aggravated Murder

Three counts Murder

Two counts Kidnapping

Two counts Felonious Assault

Two counts Tampering With Evidence

One count Having Weapons While Under Disability (prior drug conviction)

One count Endangering Children

All of the counts, except for the tampering with evidence counts, the having weapons while under disability count and the endangering children count, have three‐year firearm specifications attached.

Only 2 NEWS was there when Brandon Carr was taken into custody at the Montgomery County Jail in February 2106.

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

Carr is in custody in the Butler County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. The defendant will be arraigned on April 6, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

A co‐defendant, Curtis Burdette, was found guilty on counts in connection with his actions in the incident. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news