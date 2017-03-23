Columbus area, not Cleveland, has most residents in new data

Columbus, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — New U.S. Census Bureau estimates indicate that Ohio’s most populous county is no longer the one that includes Cleveland but the one that includes Columbus.

The estimates have Cuyahoga County losing about 5,700 people last year while Franklin County gained over 14,000 residents. That would leave each county with a population of more than 1.2 million people, with Franklin County ahead by roughly 15,000.

Cleveland.com reports that a big factor in the Cleveland area’s population loss was people moving elsewhere. The bureau estimates that more than 10,000 Cuyahoga County residents moved elsewhere in Ohio or to another state. The counties anchored by Akron, Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo also lost residents to so-called domestic migration, in smaller numbers.

The statewide population held relatively steady at more than 11.6 million.

