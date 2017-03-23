Daycare worker speaks out after toddler found

The daycare worker who cared for a toddler found wandering the streets, alone and wearing only underwear, said she was in “panic mode” when police first informed her of the circumstances.

Tara Lyn Woodall, administrator of of Pat’s Care on West Third Street, said she learned something was wrong when police knocked on the door of her daycare to ask if the boy came from there.

“He explained to me that there was a child that was found in his underwear and I simply told the officer to bring him to the center so we could help him figure out who that child was,” Woodall said.

“I was in panic mode but I instantly wanted to make sure that child was okay.”

Woodall said she and her team gave the little boy some clothes and some lunch, and kept him occupied – and warm – until Child Protective Services showed up.

Police say, the parents left their napping son in the care of his 13-year-old sister, while they went to the grocery store. But the girl feel asleep and the little boy wandered off.

He’s since been reunited with his family.

“It’s a wonderful thing to hear,” Woodall said.

“All of the staff here – everyone was worried about that child. I pretty much didn’t get any rest or anything until I found out the child was back reunited with his parents.”

The child, who is just four years old, was found by a woman driving in the area who pulled over and got him into her car before dialing 911.

Pat’s Care is a 24-hour, 7 days a week daycare.

Woodall is responsible for approximately 106 children.

Police said they don’t expect any charges to be filed.