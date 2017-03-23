Dayton woman found guilty in 2016 fatal shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman accused in the 2016 shooting death of her live-in boyfriend has been found guilty.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Nina Davis, 35, of Dayton, was been found guilty for the fatal shooting of 34‐year‐old Travis Smith, on June 29, 2016.

Prosecutors say on Wednesday, June 29, 2016, Davis called 911 saying Smith needed an ambulance because he had been shot.

When police arrived, they found Smith dead inside the bathroom of the Patton Avenue home he shared with Davis and their four children. Smith had been shot one time with a .45 caliber handgun.

Investigators learned Smith had shot Davis, apparently after an argument. Police found the weapon hidden inside a dresser drawer.

Thursday, during a jury trial, Davis entered a plea of guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, a first‐degree felony including a 3‐year firearm specification because the defendant used a firearm to commit the crime.

Davis will be sentenced on April 11, 2017 and will remain in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.

Davis faces a sentence of between six and 14 years in prison.

