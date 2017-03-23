Firefighters battling massive fire at Ohio recycling center

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at Sims Brothers Recycling in Marion.
Firefighters from both Marion Township and Marion City fire are on the scene.
The fire has Barks Road closed between Delaware Avenue and SR 4. SR 4 is also closed between Barks Road and Thew Ave.
PHOTOS: Fire at Marion recycling center
