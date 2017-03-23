Firefighters battling massive fire at Ohio recycling center

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at Sims Brothers Recycling in Marion.

Firefighters from both Marion Township and Marion City fire are on the scene.

The fire has Barks Road closed between Delaware Avenue and SR 4. SR 4 is also closed between Barks Road and Thew Ave.

PHOTOS: Fire at Marion recycling center View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Jason Neagles Credit: Jason Neagles Rick Reitzel/WCMH photo

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news