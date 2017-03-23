Flight returns to Dayton International Airport with smoke in cabin

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An American Airlines flight was forced to return to Dayton International Airport shortly after takeoff on Thursday morning.

The plane reportedly had smoke in the cabin.

The plane landed safely and returned to a gate without incident around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday. There were 51 passengers on the flight.

A spokesperson for the Dayton International Airport didn’t have information about which flight was affected.

The airport’s website listed a flight that left for Charlotte at 5:20 a.m. as delayed.

A call to media relations at American Airlines was not returned.