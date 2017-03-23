Florida man leaves mother to die on bathroom floor, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida man is accused of leaving his dying mother on the bathroom floor of a Port Orange home that they shared.

Police said they were called June 8, 2016 to a home when Andrew Kovacs reported the death of his mother.

Kovacs was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated manslaughter and elderly exploitation, police said.

According to an arrest report, living conditions in the home were deplorable. Officers reported seeing feces in the living room, the dining room and the bathroom.

Kovacs mother, Carol Kovacs, was dead on the floor of a bathroom, according to the report.

Investigators said Andrew Kovacs allowed his mother to die while lying on the bathroom floor for approximately a week without calling for medical assistance.