Franklin police ask for help solving burglary

By Published:
Police in Franklin ask for help identifying this man in connection with a robbery. (Photo: Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Franklin Police Department released photos Thursday in hopes of identifying a burglary suspect.

Police say someone broke into the Eagles Lodge on North Main Street in Franklin on March 20 and stole safe with an unknown amount of cash and valuables inside.

Investigators say one person was seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and possibly a Carhart jacket.

The safe was found on March 22 in the area of SR-741 and Weldon Drive in Mason.

Anyone with information on the burglary can contact Franklin Police Detective Jeff Stewart at 937-746-2882 or you can call the Franklin Police 1TIP HOTLINE at 937-743-1TIP (1847).

Franklin Robbery Suspect

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s