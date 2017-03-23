Franklin police ask for help solving burglary

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Franklin Police Department released photos Thursday in hopes of identifying a burglary suspect.

Police say someone broke into the Eagles Lodge on North Main Street in Franklin on March 20 and stole safe with an unknown amount of cash and valuables inside.

Investigators say one person was seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and possibly a Carhart jacket.

The safe was found on March 22 in the area of SR-741 and Weldon Drive in Mason.

Anyone with information on the burglary can contact Franklin Police Detective Jeff Stewart at 937-746-2882 or you can call the Franklin Police 1TIP HOTLINE at 937-743-1TIP (1847).

Franklin Robbery Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Police in Franklin ask for help identifying this man in connection with a robbery. (Photo: Franklin Police Department) Police in Franklin ask for help identifying this man in connection with a robbery. (Photo: Franklin Police Department) Police in Franklin ask for help identifying this man in connection with a robbery. (Photo: Franklin Police Department)

