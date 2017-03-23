Fuyao workers take concerns to Moraine City council

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Factory workers from Fuyao Glass America voiced their safety and management concerns to the Moraine City council Thursday night.

Since opening in 2015, Fuyao has been under continued investigation by OSHA.

When the workers took the stage, they focused on concerns related to safety at their workstations and an ongoing language barrier between workers and management.

“First of all I’m here because I want Fuyao to succeed. I’m not anti-Fuyao,” said Lamination Expert Cynthia Harper.

Despite their grievances, all seven employees that addressed the council said they want the factory to be successful. After all, Fuyao has been a sign of hope for Moraine and for the entire Miami Valley.

“The Chinese owners of this company have made an incredible investment into this community,” said Moraine’s Law Director, Buzz Portune.

According to workers, the cultural barrier that came with the foreign company has been more of an issue than expected.

“They don’t understand English. We have interpreters in some areas, but in my area they do not understand what we are trying to say,” said Harper.

After hearing about the factory’s communication issues, Fuyao’s safety manager took the stand.

“We try very hard. I am frustrated often by the inability to always be able to communicate what we need and how we need it to you guys who are working out there.”

As the workers struggle to communicate, their safety concerns remain after Fuyao was fined over 200,000 dollars in safety violations since opening in 2015.

“There are chemical hazards, electrical hazards. In my area, there is no emergency exit. If there is a fire, we have no way to get out,” said Nan Wilton a worker at the plant.

Fuyao is currently fighting prior fines by OSHA. Now, two more complaints were filled last month and are currently being investigated.