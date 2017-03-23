Grand jury to consider OVI case against Ohio state lawmaker

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio state lawmaker accused of impaired driving and mishandling a gun has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Rep. Wes Retherford waived that right Wednesday in a Hamilton courtroom in southwestern Ohio. The case will now be sent to a Butler County grand jury for consideration.

The Republican lawmaker from Hamilton is charged with driving under the influence and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Retherford was arrested March 12 after a report of a man passed out behind the wheel at a McDonald’s restaurant. Deputies said they found a loaded handgun in a car seat while investigating.

Retherford hasn’t commented publicly on the circumstances of his arrest. A message seeking comment was left at his attorney’s office.