Homicide detectives investigate after body found in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating after a woman’s body was found in an alley.

Police say two people walking in the 800 block of North Paul Lawrence Dunbar Street found the body around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found enough evidence at the scene to call for homicide detectives to take over the investigation.

The deceased is a white woman in her mid-to-late 20s, according to police.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an examination and autopsy. The woman’s name has not been released yet.

“We didn’t locate any ID here at the scene so right now it’s still a mystery about who this person is and how she came to be here,” Dayton Police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said.

Lt. Ponichtera says the people who found the body are cooperating with the investigation. He says cooperation like this is often what makes the difference in solving a crime.

“We just need that one piece of key evidence, for any one individual to come forward,” Lt. Ponichtera said. “There are many cases that we have a good idea of who likely committed the crime, but we just need that one eye witness to come forward, that one individual who’s willing to stand up to the violence in the community and come forward.”

Police say anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 333-cops or Crimestoppers at 222-stop.