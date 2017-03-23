Jordan condemns IS and London attack

Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were "reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity." London's police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament. Britain's MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Police secure the area close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were "reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity." London's police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament. Britain's MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Police officers walk through Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 23, 2017 after the House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were "reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity."(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers. Nearby, witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers. Nearby, witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Emergency services staff provide medical attention close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers. Nearby, witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers. Nearby, witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

People stand near a crashed car and an injured person lying on the ground, right, on Bridge Street near the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Britain has been targeted Wednesday by what authorities are calling a terrorist incident, after vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing at least one woman and leaving others injured, around the same time as a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain's Parliament. (James West via AP) Mandatory credit

People stand near a crashed car and a injured person lying on the ground, right, on Bridge Street near the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Britain has been targeted Wednesday by what authorities are calling a terrorist incident, after vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing at least one woman and leaving others injured, around the same time as a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain's Parliament. (James West via AP) Mandatory credit

The River Thames backdropped by the Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower containing the bell know as "Big Ben" in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers. Nearby, witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge. (AP Photo/ Matt Dunham)

A road leading into the Houses of Parliament's Elizabeth Tower, containing the bell know as "Big Ben", is seen empty after being cordoned off in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers. Nearby, witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge. (AP Photo/ Matt Dunham)

Two policemen stand guard at a cordoned off area on the way to the Houses of Parliament in central London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers. Nearby, witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge. (AP Photo/ Matt Dunham)

People look at a newspaper stand showing papers with coverage of Wednesday's attack in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians before stabbing a police officer to death and then was fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. Five people were killed, including the assailant.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The flag flies at half staff above The House of Lords following Wednesday's attack in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. Five people were killed, including the assailant.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Police work at the scene of a terror attack in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. Five people were killed, including the assailant. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London on her way to parliament, Thursday March 23, 2017, following the attack in London Wednesday. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first drove a car into pedestrians then stabbed a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. ( Jack Taylor/Pool via AP)

The property which was searched by police following yesterday's London attack, in Birmingham, England, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo)

A man walks past the property which was searched by police following yesterday's London attack, in Birmingham, England, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo)

Police officers stand guard on a road leading to the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017 on her way to the House of Parliament. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Police officers stand guard on a road leading to the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017 on her way to the House of Parliament. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is driven from Downing Street in London, Thursday March 23, 2017 on her way to the House of Parliament. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Union flag flies at half staff outside the Houses of Parliament following Wednesday's attack in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Police forensic officers work in Parliament Square overseen by the statue of Winston Churchill outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Flags fly at half staff above the Ministry of Defence and other government buildings in London Thursday March 23, 2017, with Westminster Bridge the scene of an attack in foreground. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Police work at Westminster Bridge with the Houses of Parliament in background, in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Police officers stand on Westminster Bridge with the Houses of Parliament in background, in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

A member of the public hands flowers to a police officer as a tribute to the victims of Wednesday's attack near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Police forensic officers work in Parliament Square overseen by the statue of Winston Churchill outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Flowers and a photo of killed police officer Keith Palmer on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Armed police officers stand guard near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017 on her way to the House of Parliament. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Police outside a property in Birmingham, England, Thursday, March 23, 2017, following an attack on Wednesday in London when a man drove a car into pedestrians then stabbed a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds. The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said Thursday that the person who carried out the "attack in front of the British parliament in London was a soldier of the Islamic State." (AP Photo)

British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis walks near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017 on her way to the House of Parliament. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Armed police officers stand guard near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017 on her way to the House of Parliament. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

People and vehicles cross Westminster Bridge after it was re-opened to the public Thursday, March 23, 2017, following an attack on Wednesday when a man drove a car into pedestrians then stabbed a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds. The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said Thursday that the person who carried out the "attack in front of the British parliament in London was a soldier of the Islamic State." (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)