Jordan condemns IS and London attack

LONDON (AP) – Jordan’s government spokesman says a deadly London attack by the extremist group Islamic State underscores the need for “coming all together to fight this evil.”
The group has claimed responsibility for the attack by a man who plowed an SUV into pedestrians and stabbed a police officer to death at Britain’s Parliament.
Jordan is part of a U.S.-led military coalition against IS, which controls territory in neighboring Syria and Iraq.
Spokesman Mohammed Momani said Thursday that Jordan “strongly condemns” the attack and stands with Britain “in these difficult days.”
He said his country is fighting the group militarily and ideologically, and that “this evil and terrorism will be defeated sooner than later.”
