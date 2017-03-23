Jordan condemns IS and London attack

By Published:
People stand near a crashed car and an injured person lying on the ground, right, on Bridge Street near the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Britain has been targeted Wednesday by what authorities are calling a terrorist incident, after vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing at least one woman and leaving others injured, around the same time as a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain's Parliament. (James West via AP) Mandatory credit

LONDON (AP) – Jordan’s government spokesman says a deadly London attack by the extremist group Islamic State underscores the need for “coming all together to fight this evil.”

The group has claimed responsibility for the attack by a man who plowed an SUV into pedestrians and stabbed a police officer to death at Britain’s Parliament.

Jordan is part of a U.S.-led military coalition against IS, which controls territory in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

Spokesman Mohammed Momani said Thursday that Jordan “strongly condemns” the attack and stands with Britain “in these difficult days.”

He said his country is fighting the group militarily and ideologically, and that “this evil and terrorism will be defeated sooner than later.”

British Parliament Incident

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s