Kidnap suspect’s former student speaks out

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – Destany Parrish says that her former health sciences teacher from Columbia, Tennessee, Tad Cummins, was not just an educator and a mentor, she also considered him a close friend.

“Everybody loved Tad,” said Parrish, who is now 20. “I know that I trusted him with everything that I had when I was in school.”

Parrish did say one particular incident raised a red flag, when he kept her behind at lunch by herself after lying to other students to get them to leave his classroom.

Cummins is accused of luring and kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas. The two have still not been found by police.