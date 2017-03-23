Man convicted of child rape, child pornography sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg man was sentenced Thursday for child pornography and rape of a minor.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday David Gale Mattox, 61, of Miamisburg, was sentenced today to 30 years‐to‐life in prison and was designated a Tier III sex offender.

In October 2014, a minor victim disclosed that the defendant had committed sex offenses with her.

The Prosecutor’s office said further investigation revealed two additional victims, both minor children. In addition, images of the victims in states of nudity were discovered on the defendant’s computers.

As a result, Mattox was indicted by the grand jury in July 2015. A bench trial was held in January 2017, and the Court found the defendant guilty on:

Seven counts of Rape of a Child under 13

Two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition of a Child under 13

Two counts of Kidnapping

Nine counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material

Thursday, Mattox was sentenced to 30 years‐to‐life in prison and was designated a Tier III Sex Offender, the most serious designation in Ohio, which requires him to register his address with the Sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life, in the event he is released from prison.

Prosecutor Heck said, “This defendant sexually abused these victims for years, going back to 2008. I applaud the children for having the courage to disclose the abuse and confront this defendant. It is my hope that knowing the defendant will be incarcerated for at least 30 years will allow these victims to have some peace of mind and begin the healing process.”

