Mayor resigns after getting threats over plan to stop prayer

Mayor Armand Getz (Photo: careyohio.org)

CAREY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mayor says he has resigned after receiving threats over a plan to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord’s Prayer at village council meetings.

Carey Mayor Armand Getz says he made the decision to end the pledge and prayer to avoid potential lawsuits. The Air Force veteran also says he didn’t want people at the meetings to feel forced to say the pledge or prayer if it went against their personal beliefs.

The Courier newspaper in Findlay reports residents in the northwestern Ohio village spoke out against the idea, calling it disrespectful.

The village council on Monday passed a resolution signaling it wants to restore the pledge and add a moment of silence before meetings. The mayor then announced he was stepping down.

