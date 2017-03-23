Miami Township Trustee resigns after accepting new position

MIAMI TOWNSHiP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township announced Thursday the resignation of one of their Trustees.

Trustee Robert Matthews submitted a formal letter of resignation to the Board of Trustees.

According to Township officials, Matthews has accepted a position with the law firm Frost Brown Todd, LLC beginning March 29.

The resignation will be effective March 28, the Township says, to avoid any possible conflict of interest.

Matthews was elected to the board in 2013 and began his term in 2014.

The vacancy will be filled by board appointment and the non-partisan seat will be filled in this November’s election.

