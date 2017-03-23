Miami Township Trustee resigns after accepting new position

By Published: Updated:
Miami Township offices. (WDTN Photo)
Miami Township offices. (WDTN Photo)

MIAMI TOWNSHiP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township announced Thursday the resignation of one of their Trustees.

Trustee Robert Matthews submitted a formal letter of resignation to the Board of Trustees.

According to Township officials, Matthews has accepted a position with the law firm Frost Brown Todd, LLC beginning March 29.

The resignation will be effective March 28, the Township says, to avoid any possible conflict of interest.

Matthews was elected to the board in 2013 and began his term in 2014.

The vacancy will be filled by board appointment and the non-partisan seat will be filled in this November’s election.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s