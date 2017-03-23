Michigan State University student looking for love with dating resume

EAST LANSING, MI (AP) — A Michigan State University student has received dozens of phone calls after creating and sharing a dating resume.

Joey Adams, 21, was inspired to make the resume after asking out a girl who eventually rejected him, the Lansing State Journal reported.

“She asked if I had a dating resume,” he said. “I didn’t have one, so she told me no.”

Adams shared his dating resume online last week after a woman posted on the university’s class of 2018 Facebook page saying her roommate needed a date for a formal. The resume, obtained by NBC affiliate WDIV-TV, included hobbies and what he looks for in a romantic partner.

Adams said it started as a joke, but the resume rapidly gained popularity. Less than a week later, Adams has been featured on BuzzFeed and “Good Morning America.” There’s also been a growing push through social media to have Adams on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“It’s been a cool experience, and my mom is really loving it,” he said.

Adams has since been invited to several formals in and around Lansing, some of which he plans to attend.

The college junior says the phone calls are “overwhelming,” especially during midterms week.

“I’m wishing things would go back to normal even though I know it won’t happen soon,” he said. “But for now I’m just having fun riding the wave.”

