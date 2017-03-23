New census numbers reveal change throughout Miami Valley region

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The statewide population held relatively steady at more than 11.6 million, however, Ohio’s most populous county is no longer the one that includes Cleveland, but the one that includes Columbus.

Locally Miami and Greene counties were ranked 14th and 15th in terms of population growth in the state, with thousands of people moving into those communities within the last 6 years based on the latest U.S. Census Bureau report.

“We have a lot of jobs in Greene County we have a lot of amenities we have a lot of amenities in Greene County we have a lot of universities here so there’s a lot going on that appeals to several different generations and different demographics,” Greene County Business Administrator Brandon Huddleson said.

Not only is Greene County home to five colleges and universities, which bring an influx of young adults every year, it’s also the home of one of the largest employers in the state in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Champaign, Clark, Darke, Montgomery and Preble Counties were among the biggest losers with significant drops in population.

Montgomery County leaders told 2 NEWS there’s been a long time trend of people moving out of the Miami Valley, but they believe we’re on the tail end of it.

With an incredible amount of jobs available in the region, a booming housing market and new developments in Dayton, they’re hopeful there will be an uptick in population soon.

“If there is any indicator why we might be losing population on the mega scale, on a micro scale we have downtown housing market where we literally can’t build enough housing fast enough so i put a lot of hope in those statistics for sure,” Director of UpDayton AJ Ferguson said.

Ferguson believes keeping University of Dayton graduates in the area is essential to growing the population.

