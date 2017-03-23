Officer fires at stabbing suspect north of Ohio State University campus

Web Staff Published:
(WCMH photo/Olivia Fecteau)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer fired at a stabbing suspect near the Ohio State University campus on Thursday.

Police say they were responding to a call of a woman stabbed at Neil Avenue and West Northwood Avenue. The suspect was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with self-harm injuries. All officers are reportedly unharmed.

According to police, an officer fired one shot at the suspect.

The woman who was stabbed is in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody at the hospital. Police are not looking for anyone else.

An officer was taken to the hospital for “blood exposure.”

The incident occurred near the intersection of Neil and West Oakland avenues. Part of the block is taped off.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s