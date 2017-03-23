Oregon downs Michigan 69-68 to reach Elite Eight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oregon has beaten Michigan 69-68 to move on to the Elite Eight.

Tyler Dorsey scored 20 points in a game that was back and forth throughout.

Oregon will advance to play the winner of the Kansas-Purdue game to be played later Thursday night.

