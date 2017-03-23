OVI checkpoint planned for Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County said Thursday they will hold a sobriety checkpoint Friday.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with increased patrols through the weekend.

Authorities say the majority of the deadliest crashes happen on weekends. In 2016, there were 596 alcohol-related crashes in Montgomery County alone, according to law enforcement.

These crashes claimed the lives of 21 people and injured an additional 273.

The exact location of the checkpoint will be released Friday March 24.

