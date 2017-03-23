Parents of homicide suspect indicted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother and step-father of a woman suspected in the murder of a babysitter in Dayton have been indicted.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Keith Allen Hankins, 41, and Krista M. Hankins, 48, of Mentor, Ohio, have been indicted for obstructing justice in connection with a homicide investigation.

Investigators say on March 12, Kara Parisi‐King was suspected of being involved in the homicide of 20‐year‐old Taylor Brandenburg on Huffman Avenue in Dayton.

Detectives contacted Krista Hankins, Parisi-King’s mother and her step-father Keith Hankins trying to learn the location of Parisi‐King.

The Hankins both claimed to be unaware of the where Parisi‐King was, but were found to have moved her things out of her home and helped her in hiding from investigators.

The Hankins helped Parisi‐King find a new place to live in Euclid, Ohio and helped her buy a new cell phone.

Prosecutors say Parisi‐King was eventually found and taken into custody.

Krista and Keith Hankins have each been indicted on one count of Obstructing Justice – provide false information and one count of Obstructing Justice – harbor/conceal.

The Hankins are both in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $25,000 bond. They will be arraigned March 28.

