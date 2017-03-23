PHOTOS: Police ask for help to ID theft suspect

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police say a man obtained a stolen credit card from the Sycamore Glenn Health Center in Miamisburg and used it to make two $500 withdrawals.

The withdrawals were made at the ATM at Wright Patterson Credit Union on Kingsridge Drive in Miami Township.

Anyone who can help identify the man in the photos is asked to call law enforcement.

Stolen credit card used at ATM View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Miamisburg Police want your help to identify this man, who they say used a stolen credit card to withdraw $1000 in December. (Photo: Miamisburg Police Department) Miamisburg Police want your help to identify this man, who they say used a stolen credit card to withdraw $1000 in December. (Photo: Miamisburg Police Department) Miamisburg Police want your help to identify this man, who they say used a stolen credit card to withdraw $1000 in December. (Photo: Miamisburg Police Department) Miamisburg Police want your help to identify this man, who they say used a stolen credit card to withdraw $1000 in December. (Photo: Miamisburg Police Department) Miamisburg Police want your help to identify this man, who they say used a stolen credit card to withdraw $1000 in December. (Photo: Miamisburg Police Department) Miamisburg Police want your help to identify this man, who they say used a stolen credit card to withdraw $1000 in December. (Photo: Miamisburg Police Department) Miamisburg Police want your help to identify this man, who they say used a stolen credit card to withdraw $1000 in December. (Photo: Miamisburg Police Department) Miamisburg Police want your help to identify this man, who they say used a stolen credit card to withdraw $1000 in December. (Photo: Miamisburg Police Department) Miamisburg Police want your help to identify this man, who they say used a stolen credit card to withdraw $1000 in December. (Photo: Miamisburg Police Department)

