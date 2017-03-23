Sidney murder suspect arrested in Lima

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man wanted for a murder in Sidney was captured in Lima on Wednesday night.

Sidney Police say 34-year-old Tony McRae, Jr. was taken into custody by Lima Police without incident.

He’s being held in the Shelby County Jail on an aggravated murder charge.

His arrest comes after police found a man dead at an apartment in Sidney.

Officers went to an apartment in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue in Sidney on March 14th to perform a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found Lance Johnson dead in the apartment. After investigating, police determined there was a fight. Someone has also ransacked the apartment.

The Shelby County Coroner examined the body and said Johnson had been stabbed multiple times.

An investigation led police to identify McRae, Jr. as the suspect in Johnson’s murder.

Police say a witness told them McRae, Jr. was seen shortly after the murder with a bandage on his left hand. The witness said McRae, Jr. confessed to him that he stabbed Johnson and said other things only the person responsible would know.

The investigation is ongoing. Jail records show that McRae, Jr. is due in court on Thursday morning.

