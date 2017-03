SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station.

Someone called 911 to report the robbery just after 3 a.m. on Thursday at the Speedway in the 2000 block of North Bechtle Avenue.

Police have not released information about the suspects.

There’s no word if anything was taken during the robbery.

Police are working to get surveillance video at the scene.

No one was hurt during the robbery.