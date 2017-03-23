Stadium and lawn seats for Reds Futures Game sold out

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons said Thursday the Reds Futures Game at Fifth Third Field is nearly completely sold out.

A team spokesperson said stadium seating and lawn section seating is completely sold out for the April 1 game.

Reds Futures Game in Dayton, April 1–Stadium Seats: Sold Out! Lawn Seating: Sold Out! Standing Room Only: $10 at Box Office, 228-2287. pic.twitter.com/YxOsXYrLY0 — Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) March 23, 2017

There is still a limited number of standing-room-only admissions available at the Dragon’s box office.

Ticket sales to the popular ballgame went on sale March 8. Standing-room-only tickets ate $10 plus applicable fees.

The Reds Futures Game is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

The Dragons home opener for the 2017 season is Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. against the Lake County Captains. If you can’t make it to opening day at Fifth Third Field you can watch the game on DaytonsCW. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.

