URS celebrates ‘I CAN Day’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local organization is honoring “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.”

United Rehabilitation Services is recognizing the important contributions of individuals with disabilities in our community.

Thursday, URS celebrated “I CAN Day.” Clients participated in activities including wheelchair basketball, four square, karaoke, and button making.

The day emphasized what URS clients can do.

Recreation Specialist at United Rehabilitation Services Vanessa Moore said, “If our individuals that we serve want to do something, we strive to make it. The sky is the limit [and] we want them to be able to do that.”

URS has planned a month of activities for the 300 children and adults it serves each day.

They’re holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new facility Friday. The expansion will double the number of people with disabilities they can serve.

It’s part of the “Unlocking PossAbilities Expansion Campaign.”

