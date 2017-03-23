Westbound US-35 closed near Woodman Drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The westbound lanes of US-35 are closed near Woodman Drive due to an accident.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show police and fire crews on the scene. Traffic in the area is backed up and drivers should avoid the area.

Emergency crews are working to clear the area now.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.

