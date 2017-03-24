2 more arrests made in London terror attack

LONDON (AP) — London’s top anti-terror officer says two more “significant arrests” have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England. Nine people are currently in custody, while one has been released on bail.

Counter-terror chief Mark Rowley on Friday also identified the latest victim, who died in the hospital on Thursday, as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, south London. Rhodes is one of four people killed in the attack. Nearly 50 more were wounded.

The attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, drove his car into crowds of people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing three and wounding some 50, before stabbing a police officer to death at the Houses of Parliament. He was shot dead by police.

Rowley says the birth name Masood is Adrian Russell Ajao. The attacker was born in southeastern England and had most recently been living in the central city of Birmingham.