9-year-old saves mom by not listening to her

By Published:

(KING) – With a newborn baby brother, Camdyn Smith knows to help out around the house.

“I make bottles,” said the 9-year-old. “I changed Dylan’s diaper once!”

He’s a very caring kid, willing to do just about anything when it comes to his mom.

So, when Camdyn came home from school earlier this month and his mom was having chest pains and trouble breathing, he knew he had to do something.

“I told her she needed to go to the hospital, but she kept saying she just wanted to stay here,” Camdyn said.

Kimberly Smith thought she’d be okay if she just put the baby down and took a nap, but Camdyn was insistent.

The old saying “mother knows best” did not apply here, and he convinced her to get to a doctor.

“I kept saying that we needed to go. So, I just went and got my shoes and coat on and told her we needed to go,” said Camryn.

