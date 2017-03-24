All-Star Game raises money for school shooting victim Logan Cole

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of people attended the Miami Valley All-Star Game at Urbana High School Thursday, where organizers helped to raise money for West-Liberty Salem High School shooting victim Logan Cole.

The organizer of the game–Jim Dabbelt–decided to do things a little bit different this year. He decided to open up a raffle and give people in Urbana the chance to help Cole.

“To have a child that’s in that kind of a situation,” Dabbelt said. “I have a child so I could not imagine.”

He’s talking about Logan Cole. The West Liberty-Salem High School Sophmore who was seriously injured after being shot by a fellow classmate inside a school bathroom on January 20th.

He spent weeks at Nationwide Children’s Hospital under the close attention of doctors. He’s since returned to school, but still in recovery. Tournament Organizer Jim Dabbelt is now helping raise money for Cole and his family.

“I just figured it was something that would be able to help the family,” Dabbelt said. “They’re going through some tough times rehabbing.”

Dabbelt says he’s still trying to understand how and why the shooting happened.

“It’s really scary,” Dabbelt said. “And disappointing that this kind of stuff has to happen, but in today society you hear about it on the news everyday somewhere that something bad has happened. It’s tragic and I really feel for the family.”

Dabbelt has a goal of raising $1,000.