Clark County’s new plan to combat surge in opioid overdoses

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield has seen a record number of overdoses so far this year and now the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office is taking new measures to help combat the opioid crisis.

People who overdose in Clark County could soon face drug possession charges if they don’t seek treatment.

The new policy would fall in line with the 911 Good Samaritan Law that Governor John Kasich signed in September, which provides immunity to people seeking medical treatment for drug overdoses.

Currently, anyone who overdoses can freely walk out of an emergency room with no repercussions and even refuse transport to a hospital by first responders if Narcan is used to revive them at a scene.

The new policy will require them to attend drug addiction treatment within 30 days of the overdose or be charged with drug possession. Clark County first responders hope this will help lower the number of overdoses in the area.

The Good Samaritan Law, however, will not apply to repeat offenders who overdose three or more times.