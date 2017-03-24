Deputies: Teacher and student had sex, drank alcohol, used drugs

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – Detectives say a Florida high school teacher has admitted she had sex with a student at least five times and also drank alcohol and used marijuana with the boy.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Valerie Michelle Valvo, 34, who is an art teacher at Central High School in Brooksville.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after receiving a tip that a high school teacher was having sex with a student.

HCSO detectives responded to the school to interview the male student. During the interview, the student told detectives that he had sex with the teacher at her home in Spring Hill on at least three occasions.

Valvo agreed to be interviewed by detectives, who say she admitted to having sexual relations with the student five to six times.

“She did admit that she was having a sexual relationship with the student. The student is 17-years-old. He’s not old enough to consent to a relationship like that,” said Denise Moloney, with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Valvo and the student told detectives the relationship was consensual.

They both also admitted to using marijuana and alcohol while at Valvo’s residence.

Valvo was placed under arrest at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Bond was set at $15,500.

Detectives remained in contact with the School Resource Officer at Central High School, as well as administrators from the Hernando County School Board, regarding the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Hernando County School system says Valvo has been employed by the school system for three years.

Valvo has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.