Multiple fire departments called to Dayton auto shop fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several area fire departments were called to the 2400 block of Valley Pike.

Riverside, Dayton, Harrison Township and Wright-Patterson fire trucks were dispatched to help put out the fire.

The call came in just before 12:00 p.m. Friday at Sparky’s Auto Center.

Valley Street is closed in both directions.

Riverside Police Chief has told 2 NEWS there is currently no injuries.

According to witnesses the fire started from a car that the auto shop was working on that then spread throughout the building.

A neighbor told 2 NEWS that he saw someone welding on a car before the fire started. Shortly thereafter, he says that his house shook causing him to go out to help.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will update the story as we learn more information.

Photos: Valley Pike Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Smoke seen from Route 4 (Justin Kraus / WDTN Photo) Smoke seen from Route 4 (Justin Kraus / WDTN Photo) Smoke seen from Route 4 (Justin Kraus / WDTN Photo) (Justin Kraus / WDTN Photo) (Ryan Bode / WDTN Photo)

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest developments on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news