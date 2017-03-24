Multiple fire departments called to Dayton auto shop fire

Smoke seen from Route 4 (Justin Kraus / WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several area fire departments were called to the 2400 block of Valley Pike.

Riverside, Dayton, Harrison Township and Wright-Patterson fire trucks were dispatched to help put out the fire.

The call came in just before 12:00 p.m. Friday at Sparky’s Auto Center.

Valley Street is closed in both directions.

Riverside Police Chief has told 2 NEWS there is currently no injuries.

According to witnesses the fire started from a car that the auto shop was working on that then spread throughout the building.

A neighbor told 2 NEWS that he saw someone welding on a car before the fire started. Shortly thereafter, he says that his house shook causing him to go out to help.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will update the story as we learn more information.

