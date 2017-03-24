Free Narcan training available Friday afternoon

By Published:
Narcan used to offset side effects of heroin overdose. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)
Narcan used to offset side effects of heroin overdose. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community members who would like to learn how to use overdose antidote Narcan can receive free training Friday afternoon.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department’s Facebook page, Project Dawn will offer free Narcan and training at the Community Outreach Center at 700 Xenia Ave. on March 24 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

They ask for those interested to R.S.V.P. to (937) 522-0870.

Huber Heights Police have responded to at least 42 heroin overdoses in the city in the first few months of 2017. They said they are on track to hit more than 200 overdoses within the city this year.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s