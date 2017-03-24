Free Narcan training available Friday afternoon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community members who would like to learn how to use overdose antidote Narcan can receive free training Friday afternoon.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department’s Facebook page, Project Dawn will offer free Narcan and training at the Community Outreach Center at 700 Xenia Ave. on March 24 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

They ask for those interested to R.S.V.P. to (937) 522-0870.

Huber Heights Police have responded to at least 42 heroin overdoses in the city in the first few months of 2017. They said they are on track to hit more than 200 overdoses within the city this year.