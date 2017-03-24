Girl, mother & grandmother killed in house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –- Three people have died and another person was hurt after a west Columbus fire.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, four people were transported to the hospital.

Martin say a sixteen-year-old, her mother and her grandmother have died. Her father is reportedly in serious condition.

The call went out at around 3 a.m. on Friday in the 5000 block of Cherry Creek Parkway North.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire shortly after the first crews arrived on scene.

One of the victims was able to get out of the fire on their own, while three were pulled out by firefighters. Two were taken through bedroom windows, while one was brought out the front door.

The street is blocked while firefighters and medics work on the scene.

There is no cause reported for the fire at this time.