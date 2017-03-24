Law enforcement looking for vehicle linked to Springfield armed robbery

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office both chased a vehicle linked to an armed robbery.

Police began the pursuit just after 4 a.m. on Friday near West Main and Yellow Springs Streets in Springfield.

Officers began chasing a white or gray pickup truck. The truck got away and was found minutes later by Clark County Sheriff’s deputies.

The pursuit continued, with the truck eventually escaping. Law enforcement is continuing to search for the truck.

The vehicle is linked to an armed robbery that happened on Thursday morning at the Speedway on North Bechtle Avenue.

 

