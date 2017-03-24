Lawsuit seeks community-based options for Ohio’s disabled

By Published:
Ohio Gov. John Kasich, right, signs legislation into law at St. Joseph Home, which serves children and adults with severe developmental disabilities, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Cincinnati. One bill strikes the term "mental retardation" from the Ohio Revised Code and replaces such references in law with the term "intellectual disability." The other bill is part of the governor's mid-biennium budget review and makes certain changes to programs administered by the state's Department of Developmental Disabilities. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A lawsuit claiming Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience segregation when forced to receive services from institutions due to fewer community- or home-based options will be allowed to proceed.

In a ruling Thursday, Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. rejected motions to dismiss the case by Republican Gov. John Kasich. The governor and several other state officials are named as defendants. Sargus found that sovereign immunity granted to Kasich does not apply in this case.

Disability Rights Ohio filed the lawsuit on behalf of six people the group says are, or are at risk of being, “needlessly institutionalized” because of barriers to more integrated residential, employment or day services.

The suit seeks class-action status for about 27,800 disabled people in similar situations.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s