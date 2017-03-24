Man killed in Springfield drive by style shooting identified

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield man shot and killed in drive by style shooting has been identified.  Brandon Dearmond, 30, died Friday from multiple gun shot wounds.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Linden Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Family members telling 2 NEWS Dearmond was at home with his girlfriend, when he received a text from his cousin asking him to go along with him to a woman’s house.  The men walked two block to the Linden Avenue home, where they were met with a spray of bullets from a car as they knocked on the door.  Family members said the soon to be first time father was hit multiple times.  The other man was uninjured.

“They ambushed him.  They took like 30 shots at him,” Dearmond’s father said.  “We’re devastated and we’re still trying to figure this out.”

According to police records, after the shooting Dearmond was found laying on the north side of the house.  Officers helped move him to the front porch and performed CPR, but medics were unable to save him.  Police said he died at the scene.

This is the second homicide of the year in Springfield. Jeffery Rife, 36, was shot and killed on March 18 in the 500 block of Clairmont Avenue.

No arrest has been made in the Linden Avenue shooting at this time. Springfield PD is still investigating.

