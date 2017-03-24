Ohio reaction to failed healthcare bill

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Under the failed bill, nearly 700,000 Ohioans were at risk of losing coverage.

That’s because Ohio was one of 31 states to expand medicaid under Obamacare.

Sinclair Professor Derek Petrey says he’s voted republican and democrat, and just wants solutions. He’s traveled the world and seen how health care works in different nations. He wants a plan that works here too.

“I think we are a great enough country to figure it out,” said Petrey.

Ohio was one of 31 states to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. About 7000,000 residents gained coverage under the new eligibility rules.

That’s why Representative Mike Turner said he didn’t support the GOP led measure.

“In the end as you know, this bill would result in the coverage of many people in my community losing their health care coverage. That was a bridge too far,” said Turner in an interview with CNN.

Turner said he hopes the president becomes more engaged in crafting a bill that fixes what was wrong with the current one.

“Why don’t we work with the senate to find a bill that 51 senators would approve. That will probably be a bill that won’t result in a coverage being cut to people in my community,” said Turner.

Adding more disapproval, a past chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Congressman Jim Jordan of Urbana, tweeted tonight: “We must immediately return to the drawing board.” Saying republicans need a plan to reduce costs by increasing choice and competition.

Governor John Kasich said in a tweet tonight, “Now we have a chance to do it right. Both sides must work together to replace Obamacare with a real plan that balances cost with coverage and takes care of the drug addicted and mentally ill.”