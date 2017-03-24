Piqua City Manager leaving for Kentucky

Piqua City Manager Gary Huff/Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Piqua will look for a new City Manager after Gary Huff announced he would resign.

Our partners at The Piqua Daily Call say Huff is leaving to become the new City Manager in Ashland, Kentucky.

Huff reportedly signed a 36-month contract with the city of Ashland, which has a population of 21,000 people according to the 2010 census.

He has not said when his final day will be with the City of Piqua.

Huff has been the City Manager of Piqua since October 2011.

He oversaw several projects, including construction of the new water treatment plant, a new water tower on Fox Drive, the refurbishing of the East Ash Street Water Storage Tower, reconstruction of a part of C.R. 25-A near Piqua High School and the Downtown Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy.

Huff is currently a member on the board of directors for Grow Piqua Now and the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce. Huff is also a U.S. Army veteran.

Prior to coming to Piqua, Huff was the town manager of Fishers, Ind. between 2005-2011. He has also worked as the town manager of Blacksburg, Virginia between 1998-2005 and the deputy town manager of Leesburg, Virginia between 1996-1998.

 

