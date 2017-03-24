Pop-up predators: scams get sneaky

By Published:

(NBC News) Cybersecurity experts are warning about deceptive new scams being used by hackers.

One scam making waves right now targets online banking sessions.

“All of a sudden there’s a pop-up that comes up and asks you for a bunch more information, and you just fill it in assuming you’re connected to your bank, but really you’re connecting to a bad actor,” warns Gary Davis of Intel Security.

It’s actually a form of malware, often installed unwittingly by clicking on a malicious link.

Email is another popular tool with hackers. While you may already know not to click on a link from someone you don’t know, you should also be wary of clicking an “unsubscribe” link in emails.

“You’re better off just deleting it,” Davis says.

Other ways to protect yourself: be sure to have strong passwords, including those on your WiFi network and smart home devices.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s