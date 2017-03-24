Ramp closure to affect traffic on I-75, U.S. 35

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An upcoming ramp closure will affect drivers who take the interstates through Dayton.

Starting Monday, March 27, the ramp from I-75 northbound at Stewart Street to U.S. 35 eastbound will be closed. The ramp will be closed for a bridge deck replacement project. It’s a follow up to the I-75 modernization project completed last September.

“Unfortunately, the roadways get wear and tear all the time, so there’s really not going to be a time that there’s no construction because it’s always a work in progress,” said ODOT spokeswoman Mandi Dillon. “As soon as we get one project done, we start working on another one to improve the roads.”

The official detour looks like this: You’ll want to take I-75 northbound to U.S. 35 westbound, to James H McGee Boulevard, then back onto U.S. 35 eastbound.

ODOT expects the ramp to be closed through Sept. 23. ODOT said there will be ramp closures next summer too.