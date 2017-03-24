Rep. Turner “could not support” health care bill

Related Coverage House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Republican Congressman Mike Turner released a statement Friday afternoon, saying he could not support the GOP health care bill.

The statement came after news broke that there would not be a vote on the health care bill Friday.

Rep. Turner said, “After numerous discussions with the White House and the Speaker’s Office, in an attempt to improve this bill, including discussions today, I could not support the bill in its current form. This legislation will result in people in my community losing health care coverage. Therefore, I could not support it.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan says the nation will be “living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.” Republican leaders pulled the bill from the House floor because they were short of votes and wanted to avoid defeat.