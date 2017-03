DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There will be two sobriety checkpoints in Dayton Friday night.

The Dayton Police Department and Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate the checkpoints. They will be at 9 p.m. at East Third Street and Terry Street and at North Keowee and East Fifth Street.

According to Dayton police, there were 596 alcohol-related crashes in Montgomery County in 2016. Twenty-one people died, and 273 were injured.

The majority of deadly crashes occur on weekends.