United Rehabilitation Services celebrates expansion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its facility today for its $6 million expansion.

When all eyes were on the ribbon Sarah Dallis, a mother of two, had her eyes on the past five years.

“We got the therapy set up, and then we further inquired about the child care, and it was exactly what we needed.” Dallis says.

She goes on to say, “Without the therapy services here she would not be walking. She would probably not be eating. She went through a couple years of not eating.”

For the past 61 years URS has been enhancing the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities or other special needs.

The addition today doubles the number of children and adults they serve. They will be adding new classrooms as well as a new gym.

“We’ve been doing everything we can to expand our services to meet the needs of kids and adults with disabilities in this community,” Dennis Grant, Executive Director tells 2 NEWS about the expansion.