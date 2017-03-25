Bengals release Rey Maualuga

Associated Press Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have released eight-year veteran linebacker Rey Maualuga, saying they were moving to a younger group at the position.

Saturday’s move comes five days after they signed free-agent linebacker Kevin Minter to a one-year deal, an indication they were going in a different direction.

Maualuga was Cincinnati’s second-round pick in 2009. He has played in 114 games, starting 104 of them. Maualuga and Andy Dalton were named team captains in 2012.

Second-year linebacker Nick Vigil also is expected to get an expanded role next season in a defense that slipped in 2016, finishing 17th in yards allowed.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s