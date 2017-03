DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Dayton Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Oakridge Dr. around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the victim left the scene, officials are checking with area hospitals hoping to speak with the victim about what happened.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue jacket, All Star brand gray paints and white shoes.

2 NEWS will update the story as more details become available.