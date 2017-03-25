Dayton Police say a man intentionally hit fiancé with car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homicide detectives are on scene after a man allegedly struck his fiancé with a car Saturday evening.

It happened in the DeSoto Bass apartment complex around 5:30 p.m.

Officials believe the suspect intentionally struck his fiancé after she caught him cheating. Police say the woman punched the man in the face and as she was walking back to her car, he allegedly crashed into her, pinning her against a parked vehicle.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is in serious condition.

Officials say they called homicide detectives to the scene because of the severity of the victim’s condition.